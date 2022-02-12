Serra's design firm, Bornholm Kitchen, creates custom cabinetry, which is fabricated in Pennsylvania. For this conceptual space, she opted for robust solid walnut with an oil finish. "The oil finish is easily refreshed," she says. "Scratches can easily be rubbed out with sandpaper and if the surface is re-oiled, it looks like new. Every so often, years down the road, the cabinetry can be lightly sanded and re-oiled—or just re-oiled—for a brand-new look, which is extremely rare in kitchen cabinetry."