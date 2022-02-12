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The Abner Toolbox takes a necessary household accessory and makes it into a work of art. The box is crafted entirely in teak, including the comb joints that hold the box together. Named after his grandfather—who taught Aaron woodworking as a child—the Abner toolbox includes a bottom tool compartment, inset tray, and a self-contained lid. This heirloom-quality toolbox is an elegant and thoughtful design that can be used for holding tools, storing art supplies, or even jewelry.
Serra's design firm, Bornholm Kitchen, creates custom cabinetry, which is fabricated in Pennsylvania. For this conceptual space, she opted for robust solid walnut with an oil finish. "The oil finish is easily refreshed," she says. "Scratches can easily be rubbed out with sandpaper and if the surface is re-oiled, it looks like new. Every so often, years down the road, the cabinetry can be lightly sanded and re-oiled—or just re-oiled—for a brand-new look, which is extremely rare in kitchen cabinetry."
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