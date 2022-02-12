The ADU is located on a half-acre lot behind a 100-year-old duplex, which Chelsea bought and moved into in 2016. While the house had character, it felt cramped because of its small rooms and Chelsea craved a more open, airy space. To that end, she created as much connection between the ADU’s interior and the neighborhood. Windows and doors by Andersen and skylights by Velux keep the ADU bathed in natural light. “In summertime, it feels like you’re outside because you've got the sunlight from the skylights and the breeze coming through the windows,” Chelsea says.