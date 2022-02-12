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Collection by Nick Dills

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A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
A wood stove heats the separated acupuncture studio.
A wood stove heats the separated acupuncture studio.
SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
What started with a fixer-upper in 1998 has grown into a three-building compound shaped by changing codes—and long-term thinking.
What started with a fixer-upper in 1998 has grown into a three-building compound shaped by changing codes—and long-term thinking.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
The ADU is located on a half-acre lot behind a 100-year-old duplex, which Chelsea bought and moved into in 2016. While the house had character, it felt cramped because of its small rooms and Chelsea craved a more open, airy space. To that end, she created as much connection between the ADU’s interior and the neighborhood. Windows and doors by Andersen and skylights by Velux keep the ADU bathed in natural light. “In summertime, it feels like you’re outside because you've got the sunlight from the skylights and the breeze coming through the windows,” Chelsea says.
The ADU is located on a half-acre lot behind a 100-year-old duplex, which Chelsea bought and moved into in 2016. While the house had character, it felt cramped because of its small rooms and Chelsea craved a more open, airy space. To that end, she created as much connection between the ADU’s interior and the neighborhood. Windows and doors by Andersen and skylights by Velux keep the ADU bathed in natural light. “In summertime, it feels like you’re outside because you've got the sunlight from the skylights and the breeze coming through the windows,” Chelsea says.
Built on a budget of $1,154,170, Emily Fritz-Endres and Sarah Abraham’s cabin in the Berkshires is far from a typical tiny house.
Built on a budget of $1,154,170, Emily Fritz-Endres and Sarah Abraham’s cabin in the Berkshires is far from a typical tiny house.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
The cabin's two upstairs bedrooms are compact, including this bedroom for the couple's two young children.
The cabin's two upstairs bedrooms are compact, including this bedroom for the couple's two young children.
Architect Line Solgaard, founder of the eponymous Oslo- and Fredrikstad-based firm, designed a getaway for her family in the place where she grew up. Untreated, exposed concrete pairs with cedar cladding; custom, oak-paneled ceilings; and a glass roof in the center of the home that opens like a sunroof for natural ventilation.
Architect Line Solgaard, founder of the eponymous Oslo- and Fredrikstad-based firm, designed a getaway for her family in the place where she grew up. Untreated, exposed concrete pairs with cedar cladding; custom, oak-paneled ceilings; and a glass roof in the center of the home that opens like a sunroof for natural ventilation.
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
"Even in these tiny cabins, there are various little areas, little alcoves off to the side, for naps, or if there are a couple of extra guests, they can sleep over there,
"Even in these tiny cabins, there are various little areas, little alcoves off to the side, for naps, or if there are a couple of extra guests, they can sleep over there,
Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.
Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.
The bunk room features four extra-long bunk beds, allowing the home to sleep 10.
The bunk room features four extra-long bunk beds, allowing the home to sleep 10.
The cabin’s gabled form was reclad in black Colorbond steel. A new parents’ retreat extends off the deck to accommodate the growing family.
The cabin’s gabled form was reclad in black Colorbond steel. A new parents’ retreat extends off the deck to accommodate the growing family.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,

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