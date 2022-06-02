SubscribeSign In
The built-in cabinets at the entry include special storage for Ryan and Rory's running shoes. (They're both long-distance runners.)
The gallery includes a built-in bookcase painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Hay, which complements the white oak flooring. A sculptural light, chosen in white to match the ceiling and walls, adds visual interests.
The main areas are typically Nordic with light-beige walls, pinewood floors and repurposed original wooden beams,
In order to maximize light, even the upper section of the bathroom walls are transparent, meaning anyone taking a shower can be seen from the living room, but only from the neck up.
“Our objective was always to have a luminous house,” explains homeowner Isabel Pinto of the choice to have a window cover the entire north-facing wall.
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
Stevie works from a built-in L-shaped desk. The marker board is also a much-used feature.
Noho Architecture maximized space and natural light to revamp this cramped dwelling on a 14-foot-wide lot in Sydney.
Chester and Chloe opted for practical vinyl upholstery in the dining nook.
Fun fact: Inky, who is SVP of Strategy and Chief of Staff for the NBA, is a passionate home cook and attended culinary school in 2019 to refine her home cooking skills.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
The wallpaper was one of the first interior details, a limited edition print featuring trans icons and significant moments in queer history.
David built a record player nook into the corner. "We keep our record collection in the garage on the property and every week swap out 20 records," he explains. "We were so close to getting rid of our collection, but are so happy we were able to squeeze them in."
Thanks to the California weather, the couple can make use of the outdoor dining and living area for much of the year.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
In the evening, the house looks like a lantern. Originally, the homeowners planned to paint the house a light color. “Bassel encouraged us to go bold,” says Ming. “The contrast at night is more intense.” The exterior is painted in Calico Blue from Benjamin Moore, which is a dark green.
The kitchen, which friends helped put together, pairs affordable Ikea cabinetry with birch countertops and glazed brick tile.
Bright Designlab designed the custom vanity, fabricated by Maple Key. The wallpaper is by Portland studio Makelike, and the pink tap is Fantini.
