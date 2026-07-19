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Collection by Renate Klinkenberg

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An angled application gives this wood paneling a modern feel.
An angled application gives this wood paneling a modern feel.
How a highly productive collaboration among a trio of creative Angelenas—and a good dose of Barragán—turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The resulting design acquired its own flow, full of colorful narrative, spirited counterpoint, and anecdote. Now, in place of dark, disconnected spaces, outdoor rooms echo luminous indoor ones, and experimental filmmaker Laura Purdy and her family’s eclectic collections of art and personal artifacts share space with flashes of pattern and interior planes of saffron and pink stucco.
How a highly productive collaboration among a trio of creative Angelenas—and a good dose of Barragán—turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The resulting design acquired its own flow, full of colorful narrative, spirited counterpoint, and anecdote. Now, in place of dark, disconnected spaces, outdoor rooms echo luminous indoor ones, and experimental filmmaker Laura Purdy and her family’s eclectic collections of art and personal artifacts share space with flashes of pattern and interior planes of saffron and pink stucco.
The bookshelves provide ample storage and display space for the homeowners’ glassware and pottery collection.
The bookshelves provide ample storage and display space for the homeowners’ glassware and pottery collection.
Streamlined birch plywood cabinetry and a maple butcher-block counter forms the kitchenette, which isn’t intended for extensive meal prep. The building is a blend of "a bedroom and camping," says Shaw, which means much of the cooking and cleaning happens outside.
Streamlined birch plywood cabinetry and a maple butcher-block counter forms the kitchenette, which isn’t intended for extensive meal prep. The building is a blend of "a bedroom and camping," says Shaw, which means much of the cooking and cleaning happens outside.
Built-in shelving under the stairs to the mezzanine level provides the resident with extra storage.
Built-in shelving under the stairs to the mezzanine level provides the resident with extra storage.
The couple's daughter reads in the cozy nook just inside the front door painted in a vibrant blue from Benjamin Moore. Of the storage area below, Fredrik says, "In Sweden, there's always a place to sit and take off your shoes. This is a version of that."
The couple's daughter reads in the cozy nook just inside the front door painted in a vibrant blue from Benjamin Moore. Of the storage area below, Fredrik says, "In Sweden, there's always a place to sit and take off your shoes. This is a version of that."
Each bubble room features locally sourced pieces, including vintage Turkish rugs.
Each bubble room features locally sourced pieces, including vintage Turkish rugs.
Upstairs, clean, minimalist cabinets offer plenty of storage.
Upstairs, clean, minimalist cabinets offer plenty of storage.
Each bedroom has colored wainscotting but is otherwise minimally furnished, aside from a boldly colored bed and other simple furniture.
Each bedroom has colored wainscotting but is otherwise minimally furnished, aside from a boldly colored bed and other simple furniture.
The master suite connects to the rest of the apartment via an open walkway. “The suite stays permanently integrated with the living room, increasing window openings and, consequently, the natural lighting and ventilation,” says the firm. Bright blue Colortil tile covers the room—including the mattress platform—and sets it apart from the rest of the home.
The master suite connects to the rest of the apartment via an open walkway. “The suite stays permanently integrated with the living room, increasing window openings and, consequently, the natural lighting and ventilation,” says the firm. Bright blue Colortil tile covers the room—including the mattress platform—and sets it apart from the rest of the home.
Echoing the living room's color palette, the guest bedroom features a mix of Benjamin Moore "Mozart Blue" and "Heavenly Blue."
Echoing the living room's color palette, the guest bedroom features a mix of Benjamin Moore "Mozart Blue" and "Heavenly Blue."
A peek inside the master bedroom. “Patricia Urquiola door handles and handmade paper pendants reflect the owners’ appreciation for crafted pieces, which will endure with the home and family as they grow,” note the architects.
A peek inside the master bedroom. “Patricia Urquiola door handles and handmade paper pendants reflect the owners’ appreciation for crafted pieces, which will endure with the home and family as they grow,” note the architects.
The parents’ bedroom is intentionally small, with a custom storage unit framing a giant window. “It makes the views feel that much bigger,” says Handa.
The parents’ bedroom is intentionally small, with a custom storage unit framing a giant window. “It makes the views feel that much bigger,” says Handa.
The second bedroom features bunk beds that allow the cabin to accommodate extended family holidays and gatherings.
The second bedroom features bunk beds that allow the cabin to accommodate extended family holidays and gatherings.
A wood sleeping berth with built-in storage helps to delineate the bedroom from the living area in the open-concept cabin.
A wood sleeping berth with built-in storage helps to delineate the bedroom from the living area in the open-concept cabin.
Garapera, a tropical hardwood, is used extensively throughout the cabin, including the ceilings, floors, walls, stairs and exterior for a unified appearance.
Garapera, a tropical hardwood, is used extensively throughout the cabin, including the ceilings, floors, walls, stairs and exterior for a unified appearance.

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