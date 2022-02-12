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Collection by Jill Paine

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In the study on the home’s top level, a long window provides a panoramic view of Newlands Forest and Table Mountain. “The light in the morning is amazing, and the view of the mountain is incredible,” Derek says.
In the study on the home’s top level, a long window provides a panoramic view of Newlands Forest and Table Mountain. “The light in the morning is amazing, and the view of the mountain is incredible,” Derek says.
In the kitchen, Cambria countertops in Devon matte are paired with flat-panel, Baltic birch plywood cabinets and island. The seats, purchased from Etsy, are spray-painted steel stools from Wayfair; the Icelandic sheepskin accents are actually unstuffed pillowcases.
In the kitchen, Cambria countertops in Devon matte are paired with flat-panel, Baltic birch plywood cabinets and island. The seats, purchased from Etsy, are spray-painted steel stools from Wayfair; the Icelandic sheepskin accents are actually unstuffed pillowcases.
The completed gallery wall includes portraits mixed with abstracts. "If I had to identify a theme for my collection, it's LGBTQ+ art," Marc says. Such pieces include works picturing queer subjects and by queer artists.
The completed gallery wall includes portraits mixed with abstracts. "If I had to identify a theme for my collection, it's LGBTQ+ art," Marc says. Such pieces include works picturing queer subjects and by queer artists.
A two-sided fireplace between the living and dining rooms provides separation while maintaining subtle connection. The terra-cotta tiles (from Clay Imports) are a nod to traditional Indian and Portuguese design. The dining room isn't directly near any windows, so Bhavani carved a deep light well above it to bring in natural light.
A two-sided fireplace between the living and dining rooms provides separation while maintaining subtle connection. The terra-cotta tiles (from Clay Imports) are a nod to traditional Indian and Portuguese design. The dining room isn't directly near any windows, so Bhavani carved a deep light well above it to bring in natural light.
In the hall bath, light gray 12-by-24-inch tile is used for the wainscoting. The skylight, added during the renovation, is finished in the same white oak used throughout the home.
In the hall bath, light gray 12-by-24-inch tile is used for the wainscoting. The skylight, added during the renovation, is finished in the same white oak used throughout the home.
The new breakfast nook pairs a custom bench and table, both manufactured by Maneuverworks and surrounded by DWR Valencia chairs. Above are a Flos wall sconce and Schoolhouse Electric Luna pendant light
The new breakfast nook pairs a custom bench and table, both manufactured by Maneuverworks and surrounded by DWR Valencia chairs. Above are a Flos wall sconce and Schoolhouse Electric Luna pendant light
Vertical-grain Douglas fir and Heath tiles reinforce the clean lines in the kitchen. “It’s one of my favorite places to be,” says Kate. “It just brings me joy to see our things displayed on the open shelf.” The range is from Miele, and the counters are Quartzite.
Vertical-grain Douglas fir and Heath tiles reinforce the clean lines in the kitchen. “It’s one of my favorite places to be,” says Kate. “It just brings me joy to see our things displayed on the open shelf.” The range is from Miele, and the counters are Quartzite.
The couple kept materials simple in the kids’ bathroom—where Felix gets a step up—pairing Caesarstone with tile from Daltile.
The couple kept materials simple in the kids’ bathroom—where Felix gets a step up—pairing Caesarstone with tile from Daltile.
The grout in the tiling around the oven and Juliet balcony above was matched to blend with the terra-cotta tiling and copper finishes.
The grout in the tiling around the oven and Juliet balcony above was matched to blend with the terra-cotta tiling and copper finishes.
In the renovated master bedroom, the Knot Cushion Pillow on the bed is from Design Within Reach. The wainscot and millwork utilize Radiata pine plywood.
In the renovated master bedroom, the Knot Cushion Pillow on the bed is from Design Within Reach. The wainscot and millwork utilize Radiata pine plywood.
The kitchen as seen from the dining table, with the home's new sliding-glass doors. On the upper shelves is a George Nelson Tripod Desk Clock ($725)
The kitchen as seen from the dining table, with the home's new sliding-glass doors. On the upper shelves is a George Nelson Tripod Desk Clock ($725)
On the top floor, the stair culminates at an office that looks out over the terrace. The shelving and cabinetry were designed by Arkitito.
On the top floor, the stair culminates at an office that looks out over the terrace. The shelving and cabinetry were designed by Arkitito.
A staircase with white oak treads accesses the loft-style bedroom. The kitchen counters and bathroom flooring are crafted from concrete mixed with glass beads that give the material an organic feel and a lighter weight.
A staircase with white oak treads accesses the loft-style bedroom. The kitchen counters and bathroom flooring are crafted from concrete mixed with glass beads that give the material an organic feel and a lighter weight.
White oak flooring, cabinetry, shelves, and ceiling beams add texture and warmth and reference the tree trunks of the wooded landscape.
White oak flooring, cabinetry, shelves, and ceiling beams add texture and warmth and reference the tree trunks of the wooded landscape.
Quartzite stone was used on the base of the structure, accompanied by charred Accoya wood.
Quartzite stone was used on the base of the structure, accompanied by charred Accoya wood.
The entryway's stairs are surrounded by a screen that helps diffuse sunlight.
The entryway's stairs are surrounded by a screen that helps diffuse sunlight.
After: The kitchen’s countertops and backsplash are “all those 1950s-30s enamel card tables,” Geoffrey explains. “That was a decision I made early on; it took me a year and a half to collect them all.” The beams were a great surprise; they were hidden away in the ceiling. The appliances are former Consumer Reports test appliances bought at auction, and the ceiling lights are a custom design, intended to look mid-century.
After: The kitchen’s countertops and backsplash are “all those 1950s-30s enamel card tables,” Geoffrey explains. “That was a decision I made early on; it took me a year and a half to collect them all.” The beams were a great surprise; they were hidden away in the ceiling. The appliances are former Consumer Reports test appliances bought at auction, and the ceiling lights are a custom design, intended to look mid-century.

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