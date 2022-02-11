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Collection by
Wayne M Kane
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516
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The unit allows for fluid circulation, includes part of the kitchen, and houses a staggering suite of built-in storage.
In the living area, a long length of built-in storage doubles as a bench.
Chappell found the kitchen table and chairs on Facebook Marketplace.
Kruger designed built-in seating around the fireplace.
Though it boasted expansive views, the living room, like the rest of the house was cold and drafty.
The finished attic is a standout feature, creating an additional flexible space inside the apartment.
Despite its wooded setting, the home is only 25 minutes from Philadelphia.
The house has been carefully preserved, with original wood finishes and a brick fireplace.
The living room is illuminated by clerestory windows and sliding glass doors that open to a deck.
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