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Sphinx, the family Carolina dog, scouts the perimeter of the Concrete Collaborative pavers in the backyard. The pavers were installed on a slight angle to channel water to the surrounding gravel, lawn, and planting beds. This substantially lowers the landscape's water demand. Perforated PVC pipes and a pump move excess rainfall (which would otherwise go to storm drains) into an underground basin where it can later drain off. Redwood fencing reflects the material palette of the interior and creates visual continuity around the backyard.
Doel Fresse Based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, designer Doel Fresse was trained as an architect and works in the space between art, design, and architecture. His Banda rocking chair is based on the Caribbean’s ubiquitous steel rod furniture, and its slatted back and seat reference the region’s distinctive jalousie windows.
Carlos Bobonis Colorado Formerly the Fabrication Director at the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico’s School of Architecture, New York-based designer Carlos Bobonis Colorado's work merges cutting-edge digital fabrication processes with the spirit of his home country. Named after an iconic barrio in Ponce, Puerto Rico and taking inspiration from the Ponce Museum of Art’s architectural details, his Mariani table family evokes the color and character of life in the tropics.
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
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