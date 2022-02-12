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Collection by Eddie Acevedo

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Sphinx, the family Carolina dog, scouts the perimeter of the Concrete Collaborative pavers in the backyard. The pavers were installed on a slight angle to channel water to the surrounding gravel, lawn, and planting beds. This substantially lowers the landscape's water demand. Perforated PVC pipes and a pump move excess rainfall (which would otherwise go to storm drains) into an underground basin where it can later drain off. Redwood fencing reflects the material palette of the interior and creates visual continuity around the backyard.
Sphinx, the family Carolina dog, scouts the perimeter of the Concrete Collaborative pavers in the backyard. The pavers were installed on a slight angle to channel water to the surrounding gravel, lawn, and planting beds. This substantially lowers the landscape's water demand. Perforated PVC pipes and a pump move excess rainfall (which would otherwise go to storm drains) into an underground basin where it can later drain off. Redwood fencing reflects the material palette of the interior and creates visual continuity around the backyard.
A cylindrical glass staircase with Western red cedar and painted steel mullions dominates the front of the house. The stair treads, along with the floor, are made of recycled spotted gum.
A cylindrical glass staircase with Western red cedar and painted steel mullions dominates the front of the house. The stair treads, along with the floor, are made of recycled spotted gum.
The materials were selected with consideration for how they’ll age and patina over time.
The materials were selected with consideration for how they’ll age and patina over time.
This kitchen in Austin, Texas, was designed by Royce Flournoy and expertly combines black, Shaker-style cabinets, white subway tiles, Carrera marble countertops, and wooden floors to create a balance between rustic warmth and industrial simplicity.
This kitchen in Austin, Texas, was designed by Royce Flournoy and expertly combines black, Shaker-style cabinets, white subway tiles, Carrera marble countertops, and wooden floors to create a balance between rustic warmth and industrial simplicity.
Nomade Tulum in Tulum, Mexico
Nomade Tulum in Tulum, Mexico
Custom cherry cabinetry with integrated handles and sliding doors brings a furniture-like component to the open kitchen. Three 1960s Scandinavian flush mounts by Arnold Wiigs Fabrikker brighten the soapstone counter, while two cognac leather stools by Afteroom for MENU are tucked beneath.
Custom cherry cabinetry with integrated handles and sliding doors brings a furniture-like component to the open kitchen. Three 1960s Scandinavian flush mounts by Arnold Wiigs Fabrikker brighten the soapstone counter, while two cognac leather stools by Afteroom for MENU are tucked beneath.
The kitchen, complete with an Aga stove, is framed by modular shelves and helps heat the sleeping nook directly above it.
The kitchen, complete with an Aga stove, is framed by modular shelves and helps heat the sleeping nook directly above it.
Doel Fresse Based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, designer Doel Fresse was trained as an architect and works in the space between art, design, and architecture. His Banda rocking chair is based on the Caribbean’s ubiquitous steel rod furniture, and its slatted back and seat reference the region’s distinctive jalousie windows.
Doel Fresse Based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, designer Doel Fresse was trained as an architect and works in the space between art, design, and architecture. His Banda rocking chair is based on the Caribbean’s ubiquitous steel rod furniture, and its slatted back and seat reference the region’s distinctive jalousie windows.
Traditional isleño tiles (at the top) were augmented with a new pattern by Nataniel Fúster.
Traditional isleño tiles (at the top) were augmented with a new pattern by Nataniel Fúster.
Puerto Rican design collective Design in Puerto Rico brought the color for their WantedDesign debut with the Quince Rocker by Doel Fresse.
Puerto Rican design collective Design in Puerto Rico brought the color for their WantedDesign debut with the Quince Rocker by Doel Fresse.
Carlos Bobonis Colorado Formerly the Fabrication Director at the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico’s School of Architecture, New York-based designer Carlos Bobonis Colorado's work merges cutting-edge digital fabrication processes with the spirit of his home country. Named after an iconic barrio in Ponce, Puerto Rico and taking inspiration from the Ponce Museum of Art’s architectural details, his Mariani table family evokes the color and character of life in the tropics.
Carlos Bobonis Colorado Formerly the Fabrication Director at the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico’s School of Architecture, New York-based designer Carlos Bobonis Colorado's work merges cutting-edge digital fabrication processes with the spirit of his home country. Named after an iconic barrio in Ponce, Puerto Rico and taking inspiration from the Ponce Museum of Art’s architectural details, his Mariani table family evokes the color and character of life in the tropics.
The petite hotel was built on the foundation of what formerly was a three-bedroom house. The striking exterior features a number of perforated panels made of glass reinforced concrete.
The petite hotel was built on the foundation of what formerly was a three-bedroom house. The striking exterior features a number of perforated panels made of glass reinforced concrete.
Clinton Hill Brownstone floor plan
Clinton Hill Brownstone floor plan
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”

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