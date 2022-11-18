SubscribeSign In
Collection by David Campanella

David Campanella

David Campanella is a man of many talents. A real estate investor, business leader, family man, and avid sports fan—he loves to hike, garden, read and watch sports. David Campanella Cleveland is driven, conservative politically, a solid investor, and a listener who thinks critically about the world around him. David Campanella current aspirations are real estate investing and development. His passion for this industry stems from his desire to help people find safe homes for their families at an affordable price. David Campanella knows that homeownership can be difficult in today's economy and wants to make it easier for everyone who needs it most. With over 20 years of experience in Real estate investing, David Campanella has worked with clients on everything from investment strategies to retirement planning. David Campanella expertise is in helping people manage their money to achieve their financial goals. His favorite sport is football—he likes to exercise a lot in his spare time.

A curved staircase brings an organic touch to an otherwise linear design.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
Antonio and Estela have been together since they were teenagers and today have two teenage children, a son and daughter. The couple built a business together and lived in rented accommodation but always dreamed of having their own home. As their company became increasingly successful, they had the opportunity to not just buy but create their dream home. Interestingly, for a home that values privacy, the front garden is conceived as a semi-public space.
Living in between the woods
The angle of the custom range hood creates, in negative space, the same trapezoidal shape as the exterior. Cabinets are IKEA with custom-painted fronts.
The steel structure is suspended two feet above the roof of the existing bungalow, supported by four steel columns, one of which screens utility lines running from the Perch to the house below.
Off-the-shelf tongue-and-groove pine siding was used for the walls and ceiling. Vaulted spaces make the small footprints feel larger.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
The indoor pool adjoins the main house, and features a pair of Easy Chairs by Jørgen Høj and Poul Kjærholm.
A built-in bench was added to one side.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas are washed in sunlight that streams in through floor-to-ceiling windows and doors.
Many of the paintings are by the designer’s grandfather.
New folding glass doors connect the downstairs living room to the revamped yard. The floors are concrete and the ceilings are Hemlock.
The timber-clad cabins at Find Sanctuary in Big Bear, California, were devised to help urban professionals manage stress anxiety.
The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
