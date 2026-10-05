Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Emilia De Irisarri

Favorites

View 20 Photos
New tile added to the log wall is from the Rairies Montrieux factory. The Oak floors were refinished, and the exposed ceiling between the beams was refinished in 8mm high-density expanded cork for sound dampening and a textural look. The couch and coffee table are vintage.
New tile added to the log wall is from the Rairies Montrieux factory. The Oak floors were refinished, and the exposed ceiling between the beams was refinished in 8mm high-density expanded cork for sound dampening and a textural look. The couch and coffee table are vintage.
The original upstairs cabinet was refinished, and new cabinets in the kitchen were designed in the same Beech wood with a cinnamon-colored oil to be consistent. The vertical detailing earmarks that they are new insertions.
The original upstairs cabinet was refinished, and new cabinets in the kitchen were designed in the same Beech wood with a cinnamon-colored oil to be consistent. The vertical detailing earmarks that they are new insertions.
Granite counters cover the cabinets, and the island's open shelves were inspired by the work of Donald Judd. Tiled toe kicks, with tile from the Rairies Montrieux factory, gives them the appearance of floating against the wall.
Granite counters cover the cabinets, and the island's open shelves were inspired by the work of Donald Judd. Tiled toe kicks, with tile from the Rairies Montrieux factory, gives them the appearance of floating against the wall.
On Spain’s Costa Daurada, Slow Studio used passive design principles to create an efficient, flexible family home for Guillem and Arantza Pujadas.
On Spain’s Costa Daurada, Slow Studio used passive design principles to create an efficient, flexible family home for Guillem and Arantza Pujadas.
Slow Studio used passive design principles to craft a flexible home with a thriving garden on a tricky L-shaped lot overlooking Spain’s Costa Daurada.
Slow Studio used passive design principles to craft a flexible home with a thriving garden on a tricky L-shaped lot overlooking Spain’s Costa Daurada.
The courtyard improves cross ventilation, captures natural light, and creates a thermal buffer between the two wings.
The courtyard improves cross ventilation, captures natural light, and creates a thermal buffer between the two wings.
Designed to evolve with the family, the multipurpose room shifts between home office, playroom, workshop space, and gathering area.
Designed to evolve with the family, the multipurpose room shifts between home office, playroom, workshop space, and gathering area.
Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
The spacious balcony on the second floor has the best views in the house: it overlooks the surrounding gardens and the Cerro de San Cristóbal, a wooded hill and nature preserve that rises behind the property. “Between 8 in the morning and 4 p.m., these sliding doors remain open and it’s super comfortable,” says Constantino. “When the mosquitos arrive, we close them and open the smaller screened windows.”
The spacious balcony on the second floor has the best views in the house: it overlooks the surrounding gardens and the Cerro de San Cristóbal, a wooded hill and nature preserve that rises behind the property. “Between 8 in the morning and 4 p.m., these sliding doors remain open and it’s super comfortable,” says Constantino. “When the mosquitos arrive, we close them and open the smaller screened windows.”
Architect Santiago Constantino of Mexico’s COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura designed this two-story, 1,668-square-foot home in San Cristóbal de las Casas for his mother, on the same 14,000-square-foot wooded lot where he and his brother grew up. The original adobe home still stands a few feet away, and was subdivided into rental units.
Architect Santiago Constantino of Mexico’s COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura designed this two-story, 1,668-square-foot home in San Cristóbal de las Casas for his mother, on the same 14,000-square-foot wooded lot where he and his brother grew up. The original adobe home still stands a few feet away, and was subdivided into rental units.
The new landscaping is simple and drought-tolerant, a must for dry Los Angeles weather.
The new landscaping is simple and drought-tolerant, a must for dry Los Angeles weather.
A firepit is surrounded by what the owners think is their biggest splurge: Kalon Rugosa chairs for $11,263.
A firepit is surrounded by what the owners think is their biggest splurge: Kalon Rugosa chairs for $11,263.
A recirculating water feature adds atmosphere to the backyard with its edibles garden, Hay patio set, and outdoor kitchen and dining room, the latter protected from the sun by an extension of the home's eaves.
A recirculating water feature adds atmosphere to the backyard with its edibles garden, Hay patio set, and outdoor kitchen and dining room, the latter protected from the sun by an extension of the home's eaves.
The new xeriscaped front garden, designed by local landscape studio Colwell Shelor, creates a desert habitat for local fauna and an inviting space for the homeowners to relax in Adirondack chairs by Loll Designs.
The new xeriscaped front garden, designed by local landscape studio Colwell Shelor, creates a desert habitat for local fauna and an inviting space for the homeowners to relax in Adirondack chairs by Loll Designs.
Catherine has a studio where she does most of her work, so her home is now a space just for her.
Catherine has a studio where she does most of her work, so her home is now a space just for her.
The terrazzo on the counters and floors is from <a href="https://www.concrete-collaborative.com/pacifica">Concrete Collaborative</a>, while <a href="https://cedarandmoss.com/collections/pendants/products/anni-pendant?variant=40513953366086">Cedar and Moss</a> pendants flank the mirror.
The terrazzo on the counters and floors is from <a href="www.concrete-collaborative.com/pac... Collaborative</a>, while <a href="cedarandmoss.com/col... and Moss</a> pendants flank the mirror.
The renovation removed a wall between the living room and kitchen, and created more room with an addition. The remodeled fireplace cost $2,600.
The renovation removed a wall between the living room and kitchen, and created more room with an addition. The remodeled fireplace cost $2,600.
The glass block detailing beside the new dining area brings natural light into the hallway.
The glass block detailing beside the new dining area brings natural light into the hallway.
“The vaulted ceilings in the main living areas were the only things we really wanted to preserve,” says designer Whit Solomon. “Everything else had to go.”
“The vaulted ceilings in the main living areas were the only things we really wanted to preserve,” says designer Whit Solomon. “Everything else had to go.”