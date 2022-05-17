SubscribeSign In
All photos by: Vivian Johnson
Swell lights by Pablo hang above Hot Mesh stools from Blu Dot. The millwork is by J. Spix Fine Cabinets.
A horse barn–turned–seaside haven hones in on the ocean’s meditative vibes, with round windows and sweeping glass doors that swing open to let in the salty sea breeze.
Along with 12-foot ceilings, the living area features 18-inch-wide Douglas Fir wood floors, built-in cabinetry, and wrap-around shelving. A skylight illuminates the space from above.
Living Room
Dining room with a view
The new open floor plan, where once there were dividing walls of each space.
The bedroom opens up the master bath via two large sliding pocket doors. The tub window frames a view of the Golden Gate Bridge, which can also be seen while lying in bed.
