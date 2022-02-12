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A floor lamp nearly eight feet tall anchors the seating area in the living area. Ceilings that are 12 feet tall at the highest point help the room feel expansive. “We needed to find a way to define different areas in a relatively tight space,” Lachapelle says. It’s the clients’ first experience with an open floor plan. “We raised our kids in an old Victorian, and the farmhouse we live in now is chopped up into tiny rooms save for the studio we just added,” the husband says.
A floor lamp nearly eight feet tall anchors the seating area in the living area. Ceilings that are 12 feet tall at the highest point help the room feel expansive. “We needed to find a way to define different areas in a relatively tight space,” Lachapelle says. It’s the clients’ first experience with an open floor plan. “We raised our kids in an old Victorian, and the farmhouse we live in now is chopped up into tiny rooms save for the studio we just added,” the husband says.
Restoration architect Forrest Frazier confined all new and non-historical elements, like the renovated deck and carport, to the rear of the house.
Restoration architect Forrest Frazier confined all new and non-historical elements, like the renovated deck and carport, to the rear of the house.
The bay window is the sunniest spot in the apartment, and provides a view out from the bed. The wall sconce is the Schoolhouse Eduard Pivot Sconce in Shell White.
The bay window is the sunniest spot in the apartment, and provides a view out from the bed. The wall sconce is the Schoolhouse Eduard Pivot Sconce in Shell White.
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
A photo of a family on a front porch on an Arkansas delta plantation, taken by Dorothea Lange in 1938.
A photo of a family on a front porch on an Arkansas delta plantation, taken by Dorothea Lange in 1938.
The primary bath includes custom white oak millwork, vanity sconces from Juniper, a ceiling light from Allied Maker , Cle Tile floor tile in Stone Slate, and shower tile from Heath Ceramics
The primary bath includes custom white oak millwork, vanity sconces from Juniper, a ceiling light from Allied Maker , Cle Tile floor tile in Stone Slate, and shower tile from Heath Ceramics
The custom millwork, fabricated by Loubier Design, was meant to celebrate the movement of the natural grain.
The custom millwork, fabricated by Loubier Design, was meant to celebrate the movement of the natural grain.
The renovated kitchen is defined by its custom oak cabinetry, as well as absolute-black granite countertops and a Heath Tile (the M144 in "oat") ceramic backsplash.
The renovated kitchen is defined by its custom oak cabinetry, as well as absolute-black granite countertops and a Heath Tile (the M144 in "oat") ceramic backsplash.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
The whole project comprised only three months of design, two months of production (some 90 percent of which was completed at a Buenos Aires factory), one day of assembly, and five days of adjustments. The structure consists of just four 9-foot-8-inch-by-19-foot-7-inch modules supported by a foundation plate. “If we want to move it, we can,” says Teresa. “We could get a crane and disassemble it and then reassemble it on the coast.”
The whole project comprised only three months of design, two months of production (some 90 percent of which was completed at a Buenos Aires factory), one day of assembly, and five days of adjustments. The structure consists of just four 9-foot-8-inch-by-19-foot-7-inch modules supported by a foundation plate. “If we want to move it, we can,” says Teresa. “We could get a crane and disassemble it and then reassemble it on the coast.”
The guestroom on the first storey, with a small walk-in wardrobe.
The guestroom on the first storey, with a small walk-in wardrobe.
To bring color to the mostly-white kitchen, Chet Architecture's design took color inspiration from the landscape outside, be it blue from the pool for beams and the trellis, or green from the cypresses for the Villa Lagoon concrete tile.
To bring color to the mostly-white kitchen, Chet Architecture's design took color inspiration from the landscape outside, be it blue from the pool for beams and the trellis, or green from the cypresses for the Villa Lagoon concrete tile.

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