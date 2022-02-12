“They wanted a [kitchen] island because they love an informal breakfast or dinner,” says Pardo. The couple wanted a kitchen with enough space for various guests and activities: cooking, drinking wine, and chatting.
The couple replaced all the windows with solid mahogany windows from Duratherm, a local Maine company.
Guests can use the tub either as a cold plunge after the sauna or as a warm bath.
In 2014, a 112-page monograph about the home was published.
Wooden ladderlike stairs that are original to the home lead to an alcove where one can snuggle up and watch TV.
This Catskills home has ample outdoor space and double-height windows that frame big views of the surrounding forest.
The original owners thoughtfully requested that the home be designed in such a way that preserved their neighbor's view.
On the left, a workspace turns into a sleeping space when the Murphy bed is engaged and the stairs can be easily hidden from sight.
A breakfast nook transforms into a private sleeping space thanks to some clever interventions.
Bosco Verticale by Boeri Studio
Villa Vals by SeARCH and CMA
House NA by Sou Fujimoto Architects
An antique clawfoot tub from Olde Good Things sits atop Belgian Blue Limestone flooring, the pieces broken and fit together on site, while the walls were covered in Moroccan tile from Cle Tile.
The stools at the antique island are Wesley Walters + Salla Luhtasela for Nikari Wood. The wall sconces are Early Electrics.
The guest bedroom has hand-painted velvet bedding by Agave and a rug and chair designed by Benedit and produced by Argentine brand Lalana.
A steel spiral staircase efficiently links all three floors. With no interior doors, Yurika can keep an ear on the shop from upstairs while maintaining the privacy of her home with the help of the vertical distance.