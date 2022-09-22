SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Keith Pleas

Favorites

View 40 Photos
Tumble Creek Cabin exterior
Tumble Creek Cabin exterior
Kittitas
Kittitas
Backyard Patio
Backyard Patio
A young family of five desired a home that would provide an intimate connection with the landscape while accommodating friends and family for extended stays in Washington’s Methow Valley and its seasonal extremes.
A young family of five desired a home that would provide an intimate connection with the landscape while accommodating friends and family for extended stays in Washington’s Methow Valley and its seasonal extremes.
Bainbridge Island Farmhouse
Bainbridge Island Farmhouse
Front side of home
Front side of home
Highcountry House
Highcountry House
East Cascades House featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
East Cascades House featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
Studhorse | Olson Kundig
Studhorse | Olson Kundig
Mutiny Bay
Mutiny Bay
Suncadia
Suncadia
Clean lines float through the landscape accentuating the front facade.
Clean lines float through the landscape accentuating the front facade.
Basalt steps and native vegetation detail.
Basalt steps and native vegetation detail.
Hillside Home exterior
Hillside Home exterior
Après Cabin sits between Freestone Lake and Goat Wall in scenic Mazama, Washington.
Après Cabin sits between Freestone Lake and Goat Wall in scenic Mazama, Washington.
Views from the cottage overlook a valley
Views from the cottage overlook a valley
Decatur Island
Decatur Island

20 more saves