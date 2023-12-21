Favorites
"This home was created for a family who have been residents of the islands for more than 40 years,” the architects explain. “Elevating the building forms a cold air chamber under the structure that keeps the structure cool. The walls next to the roof generate a double space separated by the structural beams, thus forming another air chamber that ensures ventilation of the interior skin. Perforations in the floor and walls allow a cross supply of air.”
Dimensions X was founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Oscar Martin and architect Peter Stutchbury to answer one question: How can prefab housing be more site-responsive? Their answer is the modular cross-laminated timber OM-1, a roughly 600-square-foot cabin where everything from its dimensions to its envelope can be optimized and adjusted to better suit its environment, and its owner.