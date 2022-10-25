The master suite and lounge are on the third floor, separate from the communal spaces below.
High ceilings and a skylight make the updated kitchen bright and airy.
After meals are made, the sliding doors hide the anodized aluminum Miele fixtures, creating a clean, uncluttered look.
Upon arrival, a generous-sized courtyard leads to the main entrance, as well as the private backyard which is peppered with avocado trees.
A poured concrete patio sits between the two buildings. “I wanted to include those expressed 'joint' lines as part of the design, so our very clever landscaper put a shallow cut along the concrete once it had cured,” says Murphy.