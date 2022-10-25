SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Samuel Rampy

Favorites

View 11 Photos
The master suite and lounge are on the third floor, separate from the communal spaces below.
The master suite and lounge are on the third floor, separate from the communal spaces below.
High ceilings and a skylight make the updated kitchen bright and airy.
High ceilings and a skylight make the updated kitchen bright and airy.
After meals are made, the sliding doors hide the anodized aluminum Miele fixtures, creating a clean, uncluttered look.
After meals are made, the sliding doors hide the anodized aluminum Miele fixtures, creating a clean, uncluttered look.
Upon arrival, a generous-sized courtyard leads to the main entrance, as well as the private backyard which is peppered with avocado trees.
Upon arrival, a generous-sized courtyard leads to the main entrance, as well as the private backyard which is peppered with avocado trees.
A poured concrete patio sits between the two buildings. “I wanted to include those expressed 'joint' lines as part of the design, so our very clever landscaper put a shallow cut along the concrete once it had cured,” says Murphy.
A poured concrete patio sits between the two buildings. “I wanted to include those expressed 'joint' lines as part of the design, so our very clever landscaper put a shallow cut along the concrete once it had cured,” says Murphy.