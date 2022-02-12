Built in 2017, the modern home was designed to appear as two overlapping volumes, each dressed with different hues of cedar cladding.
61645 Rowallan Court in Bend, Oregon, is currently listed for $4,350,000 by Stephanie Ruiz and Jordan Grandlund of Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty.
Hideaway House, located at 630 Tinker Rd on Mayne Island in British Columbia, Canada is currently listed for $4,495,000 (approximately $3,386,740 USD) by West Coast Modern of Royal LePage Sussex Realty.
Oak cabinets on either side of the long dining room table camouflage a variety of kitchen appliances and even laundry facilities.
The second floor feels more like a mezzanine, with two bedrooms appearing to hang from the ceiling, connected by a bridge, with views onto both the dining and living areas.
The circa-1954, single-story house on this site before it was transformed
Floor Plan of Curtis Avenue House by Ras-a Studio
A massive gable roof makes this two-story house appear as if it’s laid out on a single level.
Thanks to Decorotation’s intervention, the rear façade looks balanced and true to the Eichler spirit.