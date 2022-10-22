SubscribeSign In
Collection by Vladimir Krull

Vladimir Krull

Vladimir Krull is a professional interior designer based in Wilmington, Delaware, known for delivering highly customised home as well as office design services that go beyond trends and style. He is an efficient consultant for designing and developing your home and office space in an incredible way. Vladimir Krull is an expert in creating beautiful, exciting and sophisticated interiors across residential, retail and hospitality projects. He specialises in creating more spaces, improving the space efficiency, improving lighting effects, colour effects, textures, patterns, scales, size etc. With an extensive knowledge of interior design, he is not only able to offer great interior recommendations but also information about the area that will ensure you have the best consultant for your home, office, and other projects to fulfil your dream.

View 13 Photos
The U-shaped floorplan wraps around a sunny central courtyard.
The U-shaped floorplan wraps around a sunny central courtyard.
Sustainability was top of mind for Tribe who, chose a highly efficient French Philippe Chemise fireplace—a justifiable extravagance that heats the entire home.
Sustainability was top of mind for Tribe who, chose a highly efficient French Philippe Chemise fireplace—a justifiable extravagance that heats the entire home.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
Edgeland House, built on a cliff-top lot in Austin by architect Thomas Bercy for lawyer and writer Chris Brown, is topped by a living roof to help it blend into the landscape. The concrete, steel, and glass house is divided into two distinct public and private halves. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Tucked beneath a grassy roof covered by nearly 200 species of plants and grasses, the structure is virtually invisible from the nearby street. In fact, the 1,400-square-foot house is so well hidden in the earth that it doesn’t seem to register on the radar of local wildlife either. Birds, butterflies, bees, dragonflies, hawks, snakes, lizards, and frogs all treat the house like just another grassy knoll.</span>
Tucked beneath a grassy roof covered by nearly 200 species of plants and grasses, the structure is virtually invisible from the nearby street. In fact, the 1,400-square-foot house is so well hidden in the earth that it doesn’t seem to register on the radar of local wildlife either. Birds, butterflies, bees, dragonflies, hawks, snakes, lizards, and frogs all treat the house like just another grassy knoll.
Front View
Front View
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
In the living room, the furnishings—including a white Flexform sofa and coffee table and stool designed by Poul Kjærholm for Kold Christensen—have been kept to a monochrome palette, which complements the dark timber paneling and white-painted walls of the interior.
In the living room, the furnishings—including a white Flexform sofa and coffee table and stool designed by Poul Kjærholm for Kold Christensen—have been kept to a monochrome palette, which complements the dark timber paneling and white-painted walls of the interior.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
Many of the paintings are by the designer’s grandfather.
Many of the paintings are by the designer’s grandfather.