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Collection by gina grody

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The grounds have be reimagined by landscape Michael Yandel.
The grounds have be reimagined by landscape Michael Yandel.
The primary bedroom has a generous 7-foot fireplace.
The primary bedroom has a generous 7-foot fireplace.
Architect Bernard Maybeck built a notable portfolio of work, including public landmarks like the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.
Architect Bernard Maybeck built a notable portfolio of work, including public landmarks like the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.
Set in Ross, California, the renovated wood-and-stone residence showcases the famed architect’s focus on craftsmanship.
Set in Ross, California, the renovated wood-and-stone residence showcases the famed architect’s focus on craftsmanship.