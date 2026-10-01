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Collection by Steven Lyles

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Hill House exterior view
Hill House exterior view
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
The bedrooms can also open to the back courtyard. Wood floors are a warmer material in the bedroom and sync with the restored wood on the ceiling.
The bedrooms can also open to the back courtyard. Wood floors are a warmer material in the bedroom and sync with the restored wood on the ceiling.
The "transparent veranda" allows natural light to penetrate the building’s interior and connects the living areas to the exterior courtyards.
The "transparent veranda" allows natural light to penetrate the building’s interior and connects the living areas to the exterior courtyards.