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Collection by Choeff Levy Fischman

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Choeff Levy Fischman's design of this 12,000-square-foot home seamlessly integrates sleek architectural elements with state-of-the-art technology, a fine art collection, and luxurious amenities. The nighttime lighting gives the residence a museum-like quality where the artwork prominently displayed in the house is telegraphed to the motor court and even to views from the public street. The inner glow from the house also accentuates the play of volumes by highlighting some surfaces and deepening the shadows.
Choeff Levy Fischman's design of this 12,000-square-foot home seamlessly integrates sleek architectural elements with state-of-the-art technology, a fine art collection, and luxurious amenities. The nighttime lighting gives the residence a museum-like quality where the artwork prominently displayed in the house is telegraphed to the motor court and even to views from the public street. The inner glow from the house also accentuates the play of volumes by highlighting some surfaces and deepening the shadows.
Bi-fold doors open up a corner of the pool house to connect the internal jacuzzi with the external patio and beach.
Bi-fold doors open up a corner of the pool house to connect the internal jacuzzi with the external patio and beach.
A balcony with a private outdoor shower sits just outside the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom.
A balcony with a private outdoor shower sits just outside the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom.
Indoor/outdoor living at its finest.
Indoor/outdoor living at its finest.
The outdoor deck is surrounded by tropical grounds and features an infinity-edge pool with a spa and a cabana with an outdoor kitchen and dining area.
The outdoor deck is surrounded by tropical grounds and features an infinity-edge pool with a spa and a cabana with an outdoor kitchen and dining area.
The two-story, six-bedroom Tropical Modern residence is located on the water in Miami's exclusive Bay Harbor Islands.
The two-story, six-bedroom Tropical Modern residence is located on the water in Miami's exclusive Bay Harbor Islands.
Sprawling minimalist waterfront residence in Fort Lauderdale designed by Choeff Levy Fischman
Sprawling minimalist waterfront residence in Fort Lauderdale designed by Choeff Levy Fischman
Architect Sean Lockyer designed a 5,760-square-foot concrete, stucco, and ipe home for a couple and their three children in the Southern California desert town of Indian Wells. The residents selected the home’s furnishings, including the Royal Botania chaise lounges.
Architect Sean Lockyer designed a 5,760-square-foot concrete, stucco, and ipe home for a couple and their three children in the Southern California desert town of Indian Wells. The residents selected the home’s furnishings, including the Royal Botania chaise lounges.