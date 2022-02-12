Choeff Levy Fischman's design of this 12,000-square-foot home seamlessly integrates sleek architectural elements with state-of-the-art technology, a fine art collection, and luxurious amenities. The nighttime lighting gives the residence a museum-like quality where the artwork prominently displayed in the house is telegraphed to the motor court and even to views from the public street. The inner glow from the house also accentuates the play of volumes by highlighting some surfaces and deepening the shadows.