Collection by
Emily
Favorites
View
8
Photos
To avoid excavating the land, Pang and Boyle designed a structural platform to keep the cabin level.
The couple often relax by their vintage Jøtul stove—“our dream one,” Audi says—purchased from a neighbor. The rocker is a family heirloom, and the armchair is a roadside find.
Expansive glazing wraps around the double-height living area, drawing in ample sunshine.
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Danny envisioned the space between the ADU and the house as an informal place to gather. "It creates a sort of courtyard sensibility, which works for our intergenerational family dynamics."
