Collection by Doug Henderson

Twelve electrically heated windows pierce the facade, framing views of the surrounding forest and fields.
Here's a shot of the wiring to a switch box and a receptacle for electrical outlet.
First they created a plywood substructure, with electrical wiring and power outlets built in.
British artist Maisie Broadhead elevates the nuisance of an unsightly lamp cord to over-the-mantel art with this clever bit of DIY design.—Aaron Britt
Electrical spaghetti converges at the panel box.
