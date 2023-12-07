Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The living room comes fully furnished with a full-width sofa, a coffee table that doubles as an ottoman, a desk, a television, and an A/C unit.
Blend Projects offers to install solar arrays and water catchment systems in their homes to make living in them more sustainable.
In their two-story models, the floors upstairs are paneled in engineered hard wood: a material made by attaching a layer of natural wood to plywood bases that interlock with neighboring slats.
The prefabs are built on a standard concrete pier foundation. MyCabin can design a stem wall or helical pile foundation at an additional cost if they receive a soil report for the site.
The all-glass exterior of these prefabs have made them popular destinations for part-time rentals online.
