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Collection by
Joel Wan
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9
Photos
Bubble wrap addition exterior
Architects Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento created a greenery-filled oasis for their family in the heart of Buenos Aires.
Unknown Works updated the space with floor-to-ceiling glazing and concrete floors that run from the interior to a tranquil backyard escape.
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used 87 translucent bricks to reframe a family’s connection to nature and the city.
The Uphill Utilitarian sits at the back of a sloping site, which the owners left as natural as possible, while adding a small seating area.
Set on a narrow, 18-foot-wide site, Melt House presents a corrugated exterior.
Tricked out with a green rooftop deck, underwater windows, and a DJ station, this Vancouver family home knows how to have a good time.
The house’s east side faces a small park, increasing the amount of natural light that enters the slender building.
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