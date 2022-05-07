Favorites
The couple wanted to keep the colour palette minimal and bring colour into the home through their collection of artwork. There is, however, a lot of texture. “Neither of us like plasterboard and we wanted to play with handworked finishes and recycled materials,” explains architect-owner Chris Stanley.
“One of the reasons we clicked a lot was because they were really interested in having local furniture designers or craftspeople be involved in the interior design and the furnishings, and I'm always interested in bringing in local talent,” says Joshi-Gupta, who opted for this butterfly wallpaper by designer Sean Yseult, New Orleans local and also the bass player for the band White Zombie.
