Holiday Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
SubscribeSign In
o
Collection by Op Ayq

Favorites

View 49 Photos
A white ceiling adds visual space to this diminutive bedroom, while a matching white ceiling fan and light fixture complete the look.
A white ceiling adds visual space to this diminutive bedroom, while a matching white ceiling fan and light fixture complete the look.
A huge shower is hidden behind the wall bath.
A huge shower is hidden behind the wall bath.
Basement family room
Basement family room
A swooping Kagan sofa found locally sits with a curving screen from MOLO Designs and a Jonathan Adler cabinet.
A swooping Kagan sofa found locally sits with a curving screen from MOLO Designs and a Jonathan Adler cabinet.
The home is located in the Sunset Valley enclave near Austin.
The home is located in the Sunset Valley enclave near Austin.
The large primary bathroom is lit by a floor-to-ceiling corner window and an elongated LED light strip above the mirror.
The large primary bathroom is lit by a floor-to-ceiling corner window and an elongated LED light strip above the mirror.
The couple wanted to keep the colour palette minimal and bring colour into the home through their collection of artwork. There is, however, a lot of texture. “Neither of us like plasterboard and we wanted to play with handworked finishes and recycled materials,” explains architect-owner Chris Stanley.
The couple wanted to keep the colour palette minimal and bring colour into the home through their collection of artwork. There is, however, a lot of texture. “Neither of us like plasterboard and we wanted to play with handworked finishes and recycled materials,” explains architect-owner Chris Stanley.
Enormous windows allow light to flood the interior, while carefully framed views of the garden blur the boundaries between interior and exterior. The deep concrete bathtub in the downstairs bathroom, for example, offers views of both internal and external gardens.
Enormous windows allow light to flood the interior, while carefully framed views of the garden blur the boundaries between interior and exterior. The deep concrete bathtub in the downstairs bathroom, for example, offers views of both internal and external gardens.
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)
Leaving the trim bright white draws attention to the millwork in this Milanese apartment.
Leaving the trim bright white draws attention to the millwork in this Milanese apartment.
With the plants gone, the new finishes reflect more light.
With the plants gone, the new finishes reflect more light.
A wall above a Caracole sideboard has Maison C wallpaper sectioned into a triptych.
A wall above a Caracole sideboard has Maison C wallpaper sectioned into a triptych.
“One of the reasons we clicked a lot was because they were really interested in having local furniture designers or craftspeople be involved in the interior design and the furnishings, and I'm always interested in bringing in local talent,” says Joshi-Gupta, who opted for this butterfly wallpaper by designer Sean Yseult, New Orleans local and also the bass player for the band White Zombie.
“One of the reasons we clicked a lot was because they were really interested in having local furniture designers or craftspeople be involved in the interior design and the furnishings, and I'm always interested in bringing in local talent,” says Joshi-Gupta, who opted for this butterfly wallpaper by designer Sean Yseult, New Orleans local and also the bass player for the band White Zombie.
In a flex room that can be used as both guest space and office, Joshi-Gupta placed a large-scale jaguar wallpaper mural with a velvet sofa and Jonathan Adler lighting.
In a flex room that can be used as both guest space and office, Joshi-Gupta placed a large-scale jaguar wallpaper mural with a velvet sofa and Jonathan Adler lighting.

29 more saves