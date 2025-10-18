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The cabin structure and arches are made of locally sourced poplar plywood. The design team selected this material because of its fast-growing characteristics and wide availability in the Netherlands. "Because they grow fast, there is a lot of water in the tree," add the architects. "During drying, this water is replaced by air—that’s why this wood insulates, and therefore feels warm and pleasant (it is the same wood type used for making clogs). The wood does not splinter, and it is non-toxic."
The circular window seat was inspired by Thomas’s love for Los Angeles’s Spanish Colonial homes, while the built-in shelves were taken from a look Studio Shamshiri did for Sonia Boyajian Jewelry in L.A. Clay pieces Thomas found on her travels to Oaxaca fit nicely with the irregular shape of the shelving.
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