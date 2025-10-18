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Collection by Rachael Winegar

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To make the bedroom feel warm and cozy, the architects added American oak floors that match the American oak battens applied to the cabinetry. The carpet is 100 percent wool.
To make the bedroom feel warm and cozy, the architects added American oak floors that match the American oak battens applied to the cabinetry. The carpet is 100 percent wool.
There are also two sets of bunk beds.
There are also two sets of bunk beds.
The master bedroom opens onto a semicovered outdoor patio, shared with the adjacent bunk room. “In its minimum scale, the house rises by its own will, but also integrates itself respectfully with its surroundings, both natural and human-built,” said the firm.
The master bedroom opens onto a semicovered outdoor patio, shared with the adjacent bunk room. “In its minimum scale, the house rises by its own will, but also integrates itself respectfully with its surroundings, both natural and human-built,” said the firm.
The lofted bedroom enjoys a view of the treetops.
The lofted bedroom enjoys a view of the treetops.
The two-bedroom, two-bath home comfortably sleeps four.
The two-bedroom, two-bath home comfortably sleeps four.
Bedroom
Bedroom
Tom Kundig designed custom pieces of furniture to define each space throughout the apartment—such as these bespoke bunk beds in the children's room that are both playful and creative.
Tom Kundig designed custom pieces of furniture to define each space throughout the apartment—such as these bespoke bunk beds in the children's room that are both playful and creative.
"We wanted to create a master bedroom separated from the entry hallway and oriented to the view and fireplace," says the firm. The view through the door is of the new office.
"We wanted to create a master bedroom separated from the entry hallway and oriented to the view and fireplace," says the firm. The view through the door is of the new office.
The cabin structure and arches are made of locally sourced poplar plywood. The design team selected this material because of its fast-growing characteristics and wide availability in the Netherlands. "Because they grow fast, there is a lot of water in the tree," add the architects. "During drying, this water is replaced by air—that’s why this wood insulates, and therefore feels warm and pleasant (it is the same wood type used for making clogs). The wood does not splinter, and it is non-toxic."
The cabin structure and arches are made of locally sourced poplar plywood. The design team selected this material because of its fast-growing characteristics and wide availability in the Netherlands. "Because they grow fast, there is a lot of water in the tree," add the architects. "During drying, this water is replaced by air—that’s why this wood insulates, and therefore feels warm and pleasant (it is the same wood type used for making clogs). The wood does not splinter, and it is non-toxic."
A tub zone lined in redwood connects to the master bedroom, which is furnished with a vintage Sergio Rodrigues lounge chair and Voyage Immobile seats from Roche Bobois.
A tub zone lined in redwood connects to the master bedroom, which is furnished with a vintage Sergio Rodrigues lounge chair and Voyage Immobile seats from Roche Bobois.
The Engbergs’ upstairs loft is meant for visiting grand-nieces, but has proven popular with adults, too.
The Engbergs’ upstairs loft is meant for visiting grand-nieces, but has proven popular with adults, too.
The intimacy of Casa Santísimo is exemplified in the bedroom—JJRR Arquitectura+Modica-Ledezma installed warm wood walls to contrast with the serene forest views.
The intimacy of Casa Santísimo is exemplified in the bedroom—JJRR Arquitectura+Modica-Ledezma installed warm wood walls to contrast with the serene forest views.
Watch the Northern Lights from the comfort of your warm bed at Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland. Designed by the Estonian company ÖÖD Homes, the two 200-square-foot prefab cabins are thoughtfully made for small-space living. Each has a bedroom, living room, bathroom, and kitchen.
Watch the Northern Lights from the comfort of your warm bed at Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland. Designed by the Estonian company ÖÖD Homes, the two 200-square-foot prefab cabins are thoughtfully made for small-space living. Each has a bedroom, living room, bathroom, and kitchen.
The circular window seat was inspired by Thomas’s love for Los Angeles’s Spanish Colonial homes, while the built-in shelves were taken from a look Studio Shamshiri did for Sonia Boyajian Jewelry in L.A. Clay pieces Thomas found on her travels to Oaxaca fit nicely with the irregular shape of the shelving.
The circular window seat was inspired by Thomas’s love for Los Angeles’s Spanish Colonial homes, while the built-in shelves were taken from a look Studio Shamshiri did for Sonia Boyajian Jewelry in L.A. Clay pieces Thomas found on her travels to Oaxaca fit nicely with the irregular shape of the shelving.
The interior features exposed ceiling beams and concrete walls, and the decor celebrates natural materials like timber and jute.
The interior features exposed ceiling beams and concrete walls, and the decor celebrates natural materials like timber and jute.
a floating cocoon
a floating cocoon
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
“Each room is a color box with a specific color from floor to ceiling,” says Alix. “It creates a kind of unity.”
“Each room is a color box with a specific color from floor to ceiling,” says Alix. “It creates a kind of unity.”

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