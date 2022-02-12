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Collection by Sue Auclair

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The treads, risers, and third-floor landing are all made of thicker gauge perforated metal, while the railings are expanded mesh.
The treads, risers, and third-floor landing are all made of thicker gauge perforated metal, while the railings are expanded mesh.
"Intense color immersion,
"Intense color immersion,
The city of Boston is the recipient of the first and only public sculpture in the United States by the late Italian artist and designer Gaetano Pesce. Titled <i>Double Heart</i>, it’s a celebration of love, joy, and connecting with others.
Double Heart
Kudoo is built on a two-cent plot—a unit of land measurement, commonly used in parts of South India, equivalent to 1/100th of an acre. Half of the site is occupied by the built form, with a landscaped border surrounding it. A major challenge was the location of the home, 100 metres from the main road. This meant that everything had to be carried to site by hand and added to the construction cost.
Kudoo is built on a two-cent plot—a unit of land measurement, commonly used in parts of South India, equivalent to 1/100th of an acre. Half of the site is occupied by the built form, with a landscaped border surrounding it. A major challenge was the location of the home, 100 metres from the main road. This meant that everything had to be carried to site by hand and added to the construction cost.
"An ADU facilitates flexibility,
"An ADU facilitates flexibility,
One of the bedrooms at the attic level features a teal scheme that defines the in-built study-cum-bedhead and bathroom-cum-wardrobe area.
One of the bedrooms at the attic level features a teal scheme that defines the in-built study-cum-bedhead and bathroom-cum-wardrobe area.
A pair of architects infused their 1930 house in Montreuil with sunshine and a soothing palette. “Plants, sun, and coffee—what else does one need,” says architect Olivier Leiken
A pair of architects infused their 1930 house in Montreuil with sunshine and a soothing palette. “Plants, sun, and coffee—what else does one need,” says architect Olivier Leiken
“Economy was always at the forefront of all of our decision making due to the high cost of building in California,” explains Kille. But that did not stop her and the design team from selecting strong color choices, like green kitchen cabinets and a bold orange-red front door.
“Economy was always at the forefront of all of our decision making due to the high cost of building in California,” explains Kille. But that did not stop her and the design team from selecting strong color choices, like green kitchen cabinets and a bold orange-red front door.
The view from the dining and living areas takes in the Vallejo, the floating home <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">that was converted from a passenger ferry and that was inhabited </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">by American artist Jean Varda. A metal pendant that mimics a fishing net and a ceramic bell by Michele Quan suspend near the sofa. The artwork above the sofa is by David Rudell.</span>
that was converted from a passenger ferry and that was inhabited
Spain design studio MYO’s Eclipse lighting is composed of a central disc with a magnetic system and two external discs—one made with a special MYO mesh material, the other made of steel—that diffuse and reflect the light, respectively.
Spain design studio MYO’s Eclipse lighting is composed of a central disc with a magnetic system and two external discs—one made with a special MYO mesh material, the other made of steel—that diffuse and reflect the light, respectively.
The structure of the Aurora Lamp by Warsaw design studio Hasik is crafted from hand-brushed raw aluminum.
The structure of the Aurora Lamp by Warsaw design studio Hasik is crafted from hand-brushed raw aluminum.
When inset into the staircase, the fireplace serves as part of the decor.
When inset into the staircase, the fireplace serves as part of the decor.
SOCIAL HEAT What’s the best way to warm a small studio? Ekaterina Voronova opted for a compact wood-burning stove to keep her space cozy.
SOCIAL HEAT What’s the best way to warm a small studio? Ekaterina Voronova opted for a compact wood-burning stove to keep her space cozy.
Atelier Oslo overcame nature’s challenges when they designed Cabin Norderhov, a seasonal, eco-friendly retreat on a steep hillside overlooking Lake Steinsfjorden. The home’s layout revolves around a central glass and metal "campfire" that burns beneath a suspended mantel. Since it’s located at the access level, the fireplace's flickering warmth can be enjoyed throughout the house. The surrounding floor is covered with hexagon tiles cut from marble, which transition into tiles made of birch log in the rest of the house.
Atelier Oslo overcame nature’s challenges when they designed Cabin Norderhov, a seasonal, eco-friendly retreat on a steep hillside overlooking Lake Steinsfjorden. The home’s layout revolves around a central glass and metal "campfire" that burns beneath a suspended mantel. Since it’s located at the access level, the fireplace's flickering warmth can be enjoyed throughout the house. The surrounding floor is covered with hexagon tiles cut from marble, which transition into tiles made of birch log in the rest of the house.

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