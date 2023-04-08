SubscribeSign In
Natural materials were selected as much for tactile delight as for health and environmental benefits.
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
In one of the living areas, an Oslo sofa by Anderssen &amp; Voll for Muuto is upholstered in yellow fabric from Kvadrat, another famed Danish export.
“This house has so many fireplaces,” laughs Bader. Two gas and one wood-burning fireplaces were sourced from Fireplace Stop.
Each inch is accounted for in the 1,916-square-foot home. Cabinets and clever storage for wine are tucked under the stairs.
