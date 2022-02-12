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Collection by Lisa Barnes

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The airy living room of Spacial's one-bedroom ADU is flooded with natural light, thanks to a plethora of windows and sliding glass.
The airy living room of Spacial's one-bedroom ADU is flooded with natural light, thanks to a plethora of windows and sliding glass.

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