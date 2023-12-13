Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
Collection by
Cassie Walker
Favorites
Front view with Palms and Low maintenance Landscaping
Modern Built-in fountains, aggregate Concrete , Bamboo Bushes
Courtyard Entry with stained Pinewood wrap around and contemporary door , Olive bushes
Backyard view with Elevated composite deck, Ground to ceiling windows and sliding doors
Beamed Entrywith view of Great room, Dining room and Backyard
View from Kitchen of Backyard and great room
Kitchen with Chic Solid White Quartz counters and waterfall, European flat panel Cabinets
Slat walls and designer Gas fireplace in Great room
Master bathroom with Designer tiles
KITCHEN - Plywood cupboards that harken back to the original plywood kitchen.
Livingroom
Guest room - Half closet half desk 'the Clesk'
Poolside Mural By Cody Hudson
Kids Bedroom - Half closet half desk, 'Clesk'
Backyard
Main Bedroom - Custom bed
