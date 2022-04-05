SubscribeSign In
Inside, dappled light falls on a clay-finished wall and green and pink cabinets from Pluck. The colors “reflect a modern, pastel interpretation of a Victorian aesthetic,” says Wilkes.
Eunice Byun, cofounder of Material Kitchen, raves about the best things she keeps in her cabinets.
The green details—such as the lights integrated into the master bedroom joinery, the green Quartzite in the bathrooms, and the green stair—have been chosen to provide a pleasing contrast with the warmer materials, including the cedar and elm timber joinery and the pink clay rendered walls.
The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
The timber window seat in the family bathroom is a clever detail that makes bathtimes easier for parents. The glass shower screen can swing open to allow access directly from the seat to the bathtub.
“I had always hoped to work with Louis, having been contemporaries at university,” says client Jemima Garthwaite. “At last that opportunity came around as I gained planning permission to build a mansard extension for my home in Hackney.” The new extension is home to a master bedroom with pink clay rendered walls and an en-suite and dressing room with a similarly rich material palette.
The dressing room—like the rest of the home—features storage on every surface. “Every inch of space has been designed to function,” says Hagen Hall. “Storage is elegantly tucked into every available pocket behind flush joinery and is clad in natural materials that will patina beautifully over time.”
The dressing room features a large bespoke cupboard, a desk for storing jewellery and other personal items, and a discrete joinery piece by the entrance with concealed panels. The desk allows the room to function as an office when needed. To fully maximise the available space and reduce clutter, trench radiators in the floor replace conventional wall heaters.
To fully maximise the available space and reduce clutter, trench radiators in the floor replace conventional wall heaters.

