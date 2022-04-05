Favorites
“I had always hoped to work with Louis, having been contemporaries at university,” says client Jemima Garthwaite. “At last that opportunity came around as I gained planning permission to build a mansard extension for my home in Hackney.” The new extension is home to a master bedroom with pink clay rendered walls and an en-suite and dressing room with a similarly rich material palette.
The dressing room—like the rest of the home—features storage on every surface. “Every inch of space has been designed to function,” says Hagen Hall. “Storage is elegantly tucked into every available pocket behind flush joinery and is clad in natural materials that will patina beautifully over time.”
1 more save