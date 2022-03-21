Favorites
A natural mix of wood tones with dark greens and metals keep the theme grounded with an earthiness. The bathroom is clean and polished but not without color! A floating vanity and a floating toilet keep the floor feeling open and created a very easy space to clean! The shower had a glass partition with one side left open- a walk-in shower in a tiny home. The floor is tiled in slate and there are engineered hardwood flooring throughout.
In the bathroom, a thin pane of glass separates the shower; an Aquaplane sink by Lacava hovers above a built-in vanity illuminated by a lean Adelphi light by Oxygen Lighting; and blue-green glass penny tiles by Terra Verre decorate the floor. The absence of a door, combined with windows on two sides, makes the bathroom feel like a continuation of the overall space.
17 more saves