Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
A custom vanity topped with marble floats against a wall clad in Fireclay Tile. The mirrors are by Wayfair and the sconces from Allied Maker.
The hallway to the bathroom is flanked by walk-in closets.
The bathroom features custom black-and-white Carrara marble flooring.
With the visible structure and piping of the tub and sink, the bathroom is a visual echo of the exposed trusses in the extension.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
A natural mix of wood tones with dark greens and metals keep the theme grounded with an earthiness. The bathroom is clean and polished but not without color! A floating vanity and a floating toilet keep the floor feeling open and created a very easy space to clean! The shower had a glass partition with one side left open- a walk-in shower in a tiny home. The floor is tiled in slate and there are engineered hardwood flooring throughout.
In the bathroom, a thin pane of glass separates the shower; an Aquaplane sink by Lacava hovers above a built-in vanity illuminated by a lean Adelphi light by Oxygen Lighting; and blue-green glass penny tiles by Terra Verre decorate the floor. The absence of a door, combined with windows on two sides, makes the bathroom feel like a continuation of the overall space.
There’s more concealed storage in the bathroom, this time clad in wooden tile so it blends in with the wall treatment. The flooring is terrazzo tile.
Olive-green Fireclay tile creates a spa-like experience in the bathroom and fluctuates in tone throughout the day.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The home’s single bathroom contains a vanity and mirror fabricated from old-growth redwood. The sink is cast concrete, and the faucet is from California Faucets. The inset wall shelf features a Japanese gouge texture done by Nick.
The primary bath includes custom white oak millwork, vanity sconces from Juniper, a ceiling light from Allied Maker , Cle Tile floor tile in Stone Slate, and shower tile from Heath Ceramics
The cast concrete countertops in the bathrooms have a soft texture that complements the timber.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
