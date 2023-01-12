The cabin, comprised of just wood and glass, feels especially cozy when the stove is lit.
The spare yet cozy heart of the abode includes the kitchen, a stove, and a prominent dining table.
Natural light filters through the glazing, suffusing the cabin in warmth.
The shelter’s standout feature is a vertical, central light well that imbues the space with a refuge-like quality.
Underneath the cabin’s pine finish lies a weatherproof membrane—an essential consideration granted the region’s rainy climate.
A hardwood roof ensures that the cabin can withstand wintry snowfalls.
Considering the abundance of biodiversity, lifting the structure off the ground was an ecological measure as much as a utilitarian one.
Butler Residence floor plan
Potted greenery is abundant throughout the house.
The teak dining table is by IB Koford-Larsen for G-Plan and the chairs are by Victor Bramwell Wilkins for G-Plan.
The rug in the sunken living room is from West Elm.
The guest house kitchen faces a wall of windows.
The post-and-beam frame extends beyond the home's envelope.
Bob’s office has a teak wall unit by Sven Ellekaer for Albert Hansen, a 1960s chair by Ib Kofod-Larsen for Selig, and a vintage Nelson Ball clock.
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
This master bedroom features a vintage Danish teak platform bed from Nordisk Andels-Eksport, a Globe pendant from West Elm, and drapes from IKEA. A simple globe pendant offers the perfect, understated touch of elegant lighting.
Western red cedar slat panels are paired with a pine ceiling and stained oak cabinets in the kitchen. Model Six Stools by Jeff Covey for Herman Miller line the concrete counter.
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
The sunken living room features a built-in sofa and loveseat.