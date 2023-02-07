Get 35% off Dwell with promo code
r
Collection by
Robin R Gineman
Favorites
View
4
Photos
Dynamic rooflines create interesting forms while simultaneously opening clerestory windows perfect for letting in natural light to each studio.
The Kustavi has a monopitch roof, high windows and ceilings, two sheltered terraces, and a master bedroom with either a tall panoramic window, or a sliding door.
Helsinki-based company Pluspuu offers 11 customizable models of modern log homes and sauna cabins that start at $18,000.
