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Collection by Nate Kirk

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If you’re buying toilet paper and cat food in bulk, might as well add some of these gifts to your list too.
If you’re buying toilet paper and cat food in bulk, might as well add some of these gifts to your list too.
The motto for the Panorama Glass Lodge states "Where the sky is," which works as a fitting descriptor for this cozy 248-square-foot vacation cabin.
The motto for the Panorama Glass Lodge states "Where the sky is," which works as a fitting descriptor for this cozy 248-square-foot vacation cabin.
The cabanas encourage guests to get closer to nature while enjoying an escape that treads lightly on the mystical island's fragile ecosystem.
The cabanas encourage guests to get closer to nature while enjoying an escape that treads lightly on the mystical island's fragile ecosystem.
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
In the living room, a Malm fireplace sits on a yellow powder-coated steel table that matches the bookshelf ladder leading to the loft. Jagoda designed the table with space underneath to store firewood.
In the living room, a Malm fireplace sits on a yellow powder-coated steel table that matches the bookshelf ladder leading to the loft. Jagoda designed the table with space underneath to store firewood.
The latest addition to the Brillhut compound, this outbuilding with its mini-kitchen and bar area provides a second bathroom and has been invaluable for hosting friends.
The latest addition to the Brillhut compound, this outbuilding with its mini-kitchen and bar area provides a second bathroom and has been invaluable for hosting friends.
"Even in these tiny cabins, there are various little areas, little alcoves off to the side, for naps, or if there are a couple of extra guests, they can sleep over there,
"Even in these tiny cabins, there are various little areas, little alcoves off to the side, for naps, or if there are a couple of extra guests, they can sleep over there,
The renovated interior offers unobstructed views and a clean, minimal backdrop for Rick and Lucy's bespoke collection of furniture, art, and decor.
The renovated interior offers unobstructed views and a clean, minimal backdrop for Rick and Lucy's bespoke collection of furniture, art, and decor.
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
Almost every room in the extension has direct access to the outside so the relationship with the grounds is immediate. In addition, carefully considered windows frame views of the surrounding landscape—especially the large window facing the valley in the first-floor living space. “It’s incredibly joyful to see how the views, smells, and emotion of being in the extension changes throughout the different seasons,” says architect Je Ahn. “It’s very tranquil and a retreat in the true sense of the word.”
Almost every room in the extension has direct access to the outside so the relationship with the grounds is immediate. In addition, carefully considered windows frame views of the surrounding landscape—especially the large window facing the valley in the first-floor living space. “It’s incredibly joyful to see how the views, smells, and emotion of being in the extension changes throughout the different seasons,” says architect Je Ahn. “It’s very tranquil and a retreat in the true sense of the word.”
A bedside window lets you peer into the woods, with light pouring over you through the square shaped skybox, above.
A bedside window lets you peer into the woods, with light pouring over you through the square shaped skybox, above.
The attached bathroom features a tiled shower, as well as the low-impact wood found in the other parts of the home.
The attached bathroom features a tiled shower, as well as the low-impact wood found in the other parts of the home.

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