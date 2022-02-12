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Collection by Sarah Baratti

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When Michael Cerrone of HOP Architects first proposed the curved, Art Deco-inspired design for the ground-floor extension he didn’t expect his client to go for it.
When Michael Cerrone of HOP Architects first proposed the curved, Art Deco-inspired design for the ground-floor extension he didn’t expect his client to go for it.
In Utrecth, the Netherlands, Linde Weeteling commissioned HOP Architects to renovate the ground floor of her early-20th-century home. The curves of the Art Deco-inspired facade are echoed in the garden, where the rounded bench was made by the owner’s partner.
In Utrecth, the Netherlands, Linde Weeteling commissioned HOP Architects to renovate the ground floor of her early-20th-century home. The curves of the Art Deco-inspired facade are echoed in the garden, where the rounded bench was made by the owner’s partner.
Centura matchstick tile in bone matte pair with Azul Baia porcelain mosaic accents against Benjamin Moore Titanic Rose walls, creating an unexpectedly joyful bathroom.
Centura matchstick tile in bone matte pair with Azul Baia porcelain mosaic accents against Benjamin Moore Titanic Rose walls, creating an unexpectedly joyful bathroom.
The birch plywood millwork transitions seamlessly from kitchen storage to coffee nook, featuring Kit Kat Midcentury tile in Sage at the coffee bar area.
The birch plywood millwork transitions seamlessly from kitchen storage to coffee nook, featuring Kit Kat Midcentury tile in Sage at the coffee bar area.
A scalloped red lacquered MDF island adds sculptural presence to the compact kitchen, paired with Cambria Minnesota Snow countertops in matte finish—chosen after visiting countless showrooms.
A scalloped red lacquered MDF island adds sculptural presence to the compact kitchen, paired with Cambria Minnesota Snow countertops in matte finish—chosen after visiting countless showrooms.
The continuous birch plywood millwork spine anchors the 1,200-square-foot apartment, concealing structural columns and ductwork while organizing storage, display, and workspace in one fluid gesture.
The continuous birch plywood millwork spine anchors the 1,200-square-foot apartment, concealing structural columns and ductwork while organizing storage, display, and workspace in one fluid gesture.
The kitchen is home to custom cabinetrey and provides dual balcony access.
The kitchen is home to custom cabinetrey and provides dual balcony access.
The bed frame is custom, designed by Jin Lee Studio.
The bed frame is custom, designed by Jin Lee Studio.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
A new, lowered level at the back of the home hosts the kitchen and dining room, and is accessed via concrete steps that deliberately double as informal seating. “We loved the idea of being able to read the sunken part of the house as an entirely concrete element, which would give the space a feeling of being grounded,” says the architect. “[It also] provides a robust base for the timber frame and a series of plinths on which different activities can take place—such as sitting, cooking, reading, or exercising.”
A new, lowered level at the back of the home hosts the kitchen and dining room, and is accessed via concrete steps that deliberately double as informal seating. “We loved the idea of being able to read the sunken part of the house as an entirely concrete element, which would give the space a feeling of being grounded,” says the architect. “[It also] provides a robust base for the timber frame and a series of plinths on which different activities can take place—such as sitting, cooking, reading, or exercising.”
Colorful ceramic tiles on the back wall in the Westbourne Cottage scullery
Colorful ceramic tiles on the back wall in the Westbourne Cottage scullery
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
The couple has two rescue dogs, Wren and Lint.
The couple has two rescue dogs, Wren and Lint.

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