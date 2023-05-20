At the front of the main house, architect Danny Lim framed one of the original windows with new trim to give it a more modern feel and installed limestone on the porch and steps.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
The glass walls frame large expanses of greenery.
In leafy northwest Washington, D.C., a two-story addition expands a 1936 home without overwhelming it.
There's a clear distinction between the lower and upper levels, with stone on the bottom and oak on the top.
The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.