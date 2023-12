The Stop2Go Watch from Swiss Company Mondaine takes the classic Swiss Railway Clock and reimagines it as a sophisticated wristwatch. Modeled after the Swiss Railway Clock designed by Hans Hilfiker in 1944, the watch captures the clock’s classic red second hand, along with its subtle twist. The red hand sweeps a full circle in 58 seconds—instead of the typical 60 seconds—and pauses for two seconds at 12 o’clock so the black minute hand can advance.