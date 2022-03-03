Favorites
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
Located minutes from downtown Sonoma, California, this 1,750-square-foot home takes advantage of the steep topography of a hillside and provides sweeping views of wine country from nearly every room. It was designed to be a modern-day rustic country retreat, featuring a triple-gabled roof made of deep red Cort-Ten steel and plenty of outdoor space.