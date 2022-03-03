SubscribeSign In
The well-preserved wood-and-stone-clad home rests at the end of a long, gravel drive, surrounded by a mature forest. Its bright red door extends a cheerful welcome.
"Arranged in a predominantly open-plan, the living spaces have a seamless flow, optimizing an excellent quality of natural light, which filters in throughout the course of the day,
The glass "box
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
Upstairs, the a living area features a skylight and more of the subdued wooden details that are found throughout the home.
An oversized antique mirror from friends bounces light.
Photo by Morley von Sternberg
“The heart pine boards are sawn and not planed so they hold paint well,” Handegård says. "The materials are treated with the same color to strengthen the experience of the volume."
Located minutes from downtown Sonoma, California, this 1,750-square-foot home takes advantage of the steep topography of a hillside and provides sweeping views of wine country from nearly every room. It was designed to be a modern-day rustic country retreat, featuring a triple-gabled roof made of deep red Cort-Ten steel and plenty of outdoor space.
The kitchen-and-dining area is outfitted with a recycled hardwood table, woven copper chairs by Michael Gittings, and concrete counters.
