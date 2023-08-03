SubscribeSign In
Collection by Demetrius Parker

Up House by CumuloLimbo Studio
the project arises as a script for the dialogue between geometry and topology, between scale and construction, between continuity and place, between time and will
The home spreads out from a courtyard garden in a shape that resembles a hand traced on a sheet of paper. The structure of each “finger” nods to the traditional gable-sided barns that dot the area.
“From anywhere in the house, you have a sense of the outdoors,” says Melonie, “and yet it’s very private.” Ikegami agrees. “The building was really about the landscape—it can dissolve into the background,” he says. In the master bedroom, Japanese Tansu chests from the couple’s previous home flank a Duxiana bed. The full-height windows and swing door are from Western Window Systems.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
“We designed the house to have beautiful views of the countryside and of the village where our family has very strong ties,” says architect Jan Vanweert.
Julie and Chris Hill’s home in Austin is built around a pair of massive oak trees, one of which shoots through an ipe deck, past a Loll deck chair, and into a void in the overhanging roof. “The hole also allows light to penetrate deeper into the house,” notes designer Kevin Alter. A limestone brick wall mirrors the curves of the Western red cedar roof, the edges of which are coated in stucco.
A graying cedar slated wall at the covered porch and narrow windows provide privacy to the street. Large floor-to ceiling windows to the side and South open up views to a tree filled property and allow sunlight in.
Dining and Kitchen
The Hijau stone swimming pool finish from Palimanan.
The "C" shaped living room boasts with a 18' tall ceiling, cantilevering over a street corner.
Rear View
Bhat Residence exterior view
Exterior View from Lake
