SubscribeSign In
z
Collection by zoe iris

Favorites

View 6 Photos
With nods to both Maine vernacular and contemporary forms and materials, the home is clad in cedar boards and capped with steeply pitched roofs to dispatch snow and water.
With nods to both Maine vernacular and contemporary forms and materials, the home is clad in cedar boards and capped with steeply pitched roofs to dispatch snow and water.