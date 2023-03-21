SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Linda

Favorites

View 4 Photos
The original planters add a dose of fun, retro style.
The original planters add a dose of fun, retro style.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, this historic home has been treated to a modern new look.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, this historic home has been treated to a modern new look.