The home's custom millwork was designed to evolve alongside the family's needs, with spaces that can transition from toy storage to bookshelves and study areas as the children grow. "You have to leave space for the house to change itself,
The home's interior gardens were planted to attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and other wildlife, creating a landscape where the family's children can explore and discover nature just outside their door.
A barrel-vaulted staircase leads up to the home’s roof deck.