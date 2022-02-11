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The main body of the house is clad in cedar painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Caviar, joined with Buechel Stone Spalted Oak Sienna Flats, and natural cedar on the ends. Each finish alludes to the different eras of the house, layered together, with the painted cedar marking “the original body of the home,” says Natalie. “The stone felt like it was an important element of the earth to bring in, and the two other cedar elements at the ends are additions.”
The main body of the house is clad in cedar painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Caviar, joined with Buechel Stone Spalted Oak Sienna Flats, and natural cedar on the ends. Each finish alludes to the different eras of the house, layered together, with the painted cedar marking “the original body of the home,” says Natalie. “The stone felt like it was an important element of the earth to bring in, and the two other cedar elements at the ends are additions.”
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
Located off paved roads, across a river, and up a mountain, Pablo Pérez Palacios’s cabin in the Mexican wilderness has a rooftop terrace designed for entertaining.
Located off paved roads, across a river, and up a mountain, Pablo Pérez Palacios’s cabin in the Mexican wilderness has a rooftop terrace designed for entertaining.
After expanding their farmhouse, rural Illinois Daniel Payette and Jessica Merchant called on Converge Architecture to help them design a space that’s “more than just a car-hole.”
After expanding their farmhouse, rural Illinois Daniel Payette and Jessica Merchant called on Converge Architecture to help them design a space that’s “more than just a car-hole.”
This stunning forest retreat in England uses prefabricated panels to minimize site impact, shorten construction time, and protect against weather.
This stunning forest retreat in England uses prefabricated panels to minimize site impact, shorten construction time, and protect against weather.
Passive House design strategies meet zippy hues and patterns, from a blue roof to a wall-spanning pink and brown curtain.
Passive House design strategies meet zippy hues and patterns, from a blue roof to a wall-spanning pink and brown curtain.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
“We demoed the kitchen, installed new bathroom vanities, and sanded and finished the kitchen counters,” says homeowner Malcolm Taylor—and that was just the start.
“We demoed the kitchen, installed new bathroom vanities, and sanded and finished the kitchen counters,” says homeowner Malcolm Taylor—and that was just the start.
Two barn structures sit perpendicular to one another with a glass entry foyer connecting them.
Two barn structures sit perpendicular to one another with a glass entry foyer connecting them.
When Hess learned that Charlie and Todd had spent a few years living on a boat, she decided to take cues from nautical casework for the cabinet design. "[It] has to be so considered and exacting and very utilitarian," says Hess of boatbuilding tradition.
When Hess learned that Charlie and Todd had spent a few years living on a boat, she decided to take cues from nautical casework for the cabinet design. "[It] has to be so considered and exacting and very utilitarian," says Hess of boatbuilding tradition.
Taking cues from nautical casework, Osmose Design crafted an undulating, white oak kitchen in an irresistibly quirky Tudor home in Portland, Oregon.
Taking cues from nautical casework, Osmose Design crafted an undulating, white oak kitchen in an irresistibly quirky Tudor home in Portland, Oregon.
"I wanted that natural beauty to be visible throughout the house and easily accessible,
"I wanted that natural beauty to be visible throughout the house and easily accessible,
Built just a few years ago, this black Catskills cabin has 30-foot ceilings, 10 acres of land, and it comes fully furnished.
Built just a few years ago, this black Catskills cabin has 30-foot ceilings, 10 acres of land, and it comes fully furnished.
A new kitchen in the old part of the building contrasts sleek dark wood millwork with the original vaulted ceilings, which Gargan and Wagner scrubbed and sanded themselves to reveal the old-growth redwood.
A new kitchen in the old part of the building contrasts sleek dark wood millwork with the original vaulted ceilings, which Gargan and Wagner scrubbed and sanded themselves to reveal the old-growth redwood.
"This compound is situated in the heart of west Altadena, giving you views of the San Gabriel mountains from all over the property,
"This compound is situated in the heart of west Altadena, giving you views of the San Gabriel mountains from all over the property,
The warm, earth tones in the kitchen complements the home's rich material palette, ranging from the original red brick to breccia antica marble.
The warm, earth tones in the kitchen complements the home's rich material palette, ranging from the original red brick to breccia antica marble.

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