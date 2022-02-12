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Cristiana and Joe Skoby spent two years looking for a house that would accommodate their family of five, could be a canvas for their Italy-meets-California style, and would fit their budget. They were able to turn a dreary 1960s house in San Diego into a dreamy home—with a lot of creativity, sweat equity, and help from their community.
Argentinian architect Luciano Kruk has designed Casa Golf, a striking 2,949-square-foot dwelling that's comprised of three stacked concrete and glass volumes. Soaring high on a 10,764-square-foot plot of land, the contemporary residence is surrounded by breathtaking views and an unparalleled natural environment.
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