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Collection by Susanne Priess

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“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
Sliding doors off the dining area lead to the backyard, which was mostly compacted dirt and invasive plants. The Skobys did much of the landscaping work themselves, often using recycled materials.
Sliding doors off the dining area lead to the backyard, which was mostly compacted dirt and invasive plants. The Skobys did much of the landscaping work themselves, often using recycled materials.
Cristiana and Joe Skoby spent two years looking for a house that would accommodate their family of five, could be a canvas for their Italy-meets-California style, and would fit their budget. They were able to turn a dreary 1960s house in San Diego into a dreamy home—with a lot of creativity, sweat equity, and help from their community.
Cristiana and Joe Skoby spent two years looking for a house that would accommodate their family of five, could be a canvas for their Italy-meets-California style, and would fit their budget. They were able to turn a dreary 1960s house in San Diego into a dreamy home—with a lot of creativity, sweat equity, and help from their community.
Construction wrapped in summer 2024, and Lawler's parents send him regular texts about how much they love their new home. "Our goal with our clients is always to get invited back, and with my parents, that's thankfully the case,
Construction wrapped in summer 2024, and Lawler's parents send him regular texts about how much they love their new home. "Our goal with our clients is always to get invited back, and with my parents, that's thankfully the case,
Argentinian architect Luciano Kruk has designed Casa Golf, a striking 2,949-square-foot dwelling that's comprised of three stacked concrete and glass volumes. Soaring high on a 10,764-square-foot plot of land, the contemporary residence is surrounded by breathtaking views and an unparalleled natural environment.
Argentinian architect Luciano Kruk has designed Casa Golf, a striking 2,949-square-foot dwelling that's comprised of three stacked concrete and glass volumes. Soaring high on a 10,764-square-foot plot of land, the contemporary residence is surrounded by breathtaking views and an unparalleled natural environment.
Originally built in 1922, the renovated Los Angeles home features arched doorways and a checkerboard of warm, Saltillo tile flooring.
Originally built in 1922, the renovated Los Angeles home features arched doorways and a checkerboard of warm, Saltillo tile flooring.

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