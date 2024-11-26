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Collection by
Heide Hannabass
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9
Photos
Floor plan of Bora Boréal cabins by Agence Spatiale
A wall in the hallway, after being stripped of its drywall, was left exposed on one side to reveal the wood framing. It now holds a metal and glass pocket door to the office.
The property, with its dormered upper floor, is walkable to grocery, the gym, and restaurants, not to mention the subway system.
An integrated oak bench with storage bridges the kitchen and the dining area, where a massive oak table is surrounded by orange dining chairs.
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