The skylight above the pool is an odd shape, one Corral describes as a "rectongulus." It’s this spot, in a home full of beautiful moments, that she likes best. Above you is the sky. The rammed earth surrounds you, the view is in front of you, and the shadows of the trellis dance on the gentle waves of the turquoise pool. "It’s the place where you have all the connections," says Corral.