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Collection by
Devin Matlock
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“We wanted to locate this house to have that same concept of almost floating over that with the river edge,” says Barnes.
Mass plywood lines the walls, ceilings, and much of the cabinetry in the main living space, giving the interior a warm, cabin-like character despite its generous scale.
Oak cabinetry that was milled from the site is topped with Deer Isle granite. Locally manufactured tile from nearby Camden adds a textured sheen. And Muuto pendant lights hang over the bar.
An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
Floor Plan of Apfel House by Hebra Arquitectos
With the doors and sliding glass wall both open, the home takes advantage of the breeze to remain cool.
Beside a simple but spacious kitchen, the living area is meant to be warm and casual.
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
Scott and Ina's home is resilient to Maine's snowy winters, and with the addition of solar panels can easily be made off-grid.
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