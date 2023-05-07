The living area leads out to the back garden through large glazed doors, framing a view that changes with the seasons. Interior and landscape designer Jennifer Runkle has created a refined interior scheme that offers an elegant backdrop to the vibrant outlook.
The glazed entrance leads to a small sitting room in front of the dining area. Interior Designer Jennifer Runkle has furnished the space with a focus on neutral colors and natural materials—including a live-edge timber dining table and hanging timber shelves.
The covered porch is furnished with comfortable seats that allow the residents to engage with neighbors, while the timber screen helps maintain privacy for the interior.
Faisal and Sindhu Arabi live in the Connect Homes’ Connect 10 home with their seven-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. Connect Homes was founded in 2013 and has built more than 100 homes in the past decade.
One of Escape’s models at its new tiny home village, The Oaks, in Tampa Bay, Florida, features double doors and a generous amount of wood cladding.
“Virtually the entire community is green space,” Dobrowolski says of the palm trees, native grasses, and drought tolerant plants that rise up around the ancient oaks. "Nature rules.”