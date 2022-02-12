A deck adds outdoor living space to the small plan.
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
The architect couple's h
The view from the loft.
The Pond House has a standing-seam roof and wall panels made of Cor-Ten steel that throw the forest around it into relief.
Glass doors and a patio with steps leading down to the pond create a seamless, indoor/outdoor living experience.
Peering into the breezeway.
Adjustable pegboards help lawyer Dan Franklin manage his compact apartment in downtown Manhattan. The Executive Chair is by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
New storage, multifunctional pegs, and pegboards help a New York City lawyer make the most of his 710-square-foot apartment. In the foyer, StudioKCA turned a closet into a valet area.
Office of Things design for Glendale, Queens row house renovation, view of living room and back of house from foyer. After.
With clean white stucco cladding and unusual angles, the three-module house stands out from the surrounding neighborhood, which features mostly post-war, one-and-a-half story homes.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
Once dark and cloistered, this residence revamped by Jon Powell Architecture now revels in daylight, bright color, and garden views.