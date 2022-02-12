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Collection by Matt Sxarlett

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Marius Bendsen built a prefabricated summer house for his family in the Danish countryside. It emphasizes compact living and a small carbon footprint.
Marius Bendsen built a prefabricated summer house for his family in the Danish countryside. It emphasizes compact living and a small carbon footprint.
The bathroom is positined behind the stair and underneath one of the lofted sleeping area.
The bathroom is positined behind the stair and underneath one of the lofted sleeping area.
A ice bath from <a href="https://polaxtherapy.de/">Polax</a> sits near the deck off the sauna.
A ice bath from <a href="polaxtherapy.de/">P... sits near the deck off the sauna.
A deck adds outdoor living space to the small plan.
A deck adds outdoor living space to the small plan.
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The architect couple's h</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">ouse, which sits at the edge of a meadow, marks the first time the award-winning designers have integrated ground-up architecture and interior fittings so closely.</span>
The architect couple's h
The view from the loft.
The view from the loft.
The Pond House has a standing-seam roof and wall panels made of Cor-Ten steel that throw the forest around it into relief.
The Pond House has a standing-seam roof and wall panels made of Cor-Ten steel that throw the forest around it into relief.
Glass doors and a patio with steps leading down to the pond create a seamless, indoor/outdoor living experience.
Glass doors and a patio with steps leading down to the pond create a seamless, indoor/outdoor living experience.
Peering into the breezeway.
Peering into the breezeway.
Adjustable pegboards help lawyer Dan Franklin manage his compact apartment in downtown Manhattan. The Executive Chair is by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
Adjustable pegboards help lawyer Dan Franklin manage his compact apartment in downtown Manhattan. The Executive Chair is by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
New storage, multifunctional pegs, and pegboards help a New York City lawyer make the most of his 710-square-foot apartment. In the foyer, StudioKCA turned a closet into a valet area.
New storage, multifunctional pegs, and pegboards help a New York City lawyer make the most of his 710-square-foot apartment. In the foyer, StudioKCA turned a closet into a valet area.
Office of Things design for Glendale, Queens row house renovation, view of living room and back of house from foyer. After.
Office of Things design for Glendale, Queens row house renovation, view of living room and back of house from foyer. After.
With clean white stucco cladding and unusual angles, the three-module house stands out from the surrounding neighborhood, which features mostly post-war, one-and-a-half story homes.
With clean white stucco cladding and unusual angles, the three-module house stands out from the surrounding neighborhood, which features mostly post-war, one-and-a-half story homes.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
Once dark and cloistered, this residence revamped by Jon Powell Architecture now revels in daylight, bright color, and garden views.
Once dark and cloistered, this residence revamped by Jon Powell Architecture now revels in daylight, bright color, and garden views.

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